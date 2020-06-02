Cyclone Nisarga: How covid-19 hit Mumbai is preparing for a stormy week

“We already see a detectable increase in post-monsoon tropical cyclones over the Arabian Sea," says climate scientist Roxy Mathew Koll of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune. "Are we moving towards such a trend during the pre-monsoon also? During the recent years we have seen a surge in Arabian Sea cyclones occurring close to the monsoon onset but we are yet to understand if there is a climate change element to it. Regardless, the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change) reports indicate an increase in Arabian Sea cyclones during the pre- and post-monsoon seasons as a response to the rapid ocean warming trends."