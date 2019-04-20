Photoessay: The dolphins of Drake Bay

7 Photos . Updated: 20 Apr 2019, 01:45 PM IST Dhritiman Mukherjee

Nimble like the water nymphs in whose company they... more

Leaping dolphins are a joyful sight but scientists still don’t fully understand why the mammals jump out of water. One theory is that this allows them to save energy and move faster.
1/7Leaping dolphins are a joyful sight but scientists still don’t fully understand why the mammals jump out of water. One theory is that this allows them to save energy and move faster.
Osa Peninsula’s diversity-rich rainforests extend all the way up to the ocean.
2/7Osa Peninsula’s diversity-rich rainforests extend all the way up to the ocean.
An underwater glimpse of a pod of spotted dolphins—the distinctive white spots are scattered along the middle and lower parts of their bodies
3/7An underwater glimpse of a pod of spotted dolphins—the distinctive white spots are scattered along the middle and lower parts of their bodies
A swimmer in the middle of a school of sardines. Dolphins are attracted to the large number of pelagic fish (those that live in the “open sea”—neither too close to the sea floor nor near the shore) in the bay.
4/7A swimmer in the middle of a school of sardines. Dolphins are attracted to the large number of pelagic fish (those that live in the “open sea”—neither too close to the sea floor nor near the shore) in the bay.
Tours are led by knowledgeable guides who share information about the various dolphin species and their habits.
5/7Tours are led by knowledgeable guides who share information about the various dolphin species and their habits.
Boat tours make a stop where guests can plunge into the water and snorkel safely with turtles and fish.
6/7Boat tours make a stop where guests can plunge into the water and snorkel safely with turtles and fish.
Boat tours leave from Playa Colorada, Drake Bay’s main beach, which has a few small restaurants and B&Bs.
7/7Boat tours leave from Playa Colorada, Drake Bay’s main beach, which has a few small restaurants and B&Bs.
OTHER GALLERIES

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue