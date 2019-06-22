Delhi gets a new global brasserie

One of Delhi’s buzziest shopping haunts, Khan Market is an equally promising and perilous place to open a restaurant. There’s always a crowd of diners waiting to try something new, but the food must live up to discerning standards. Judging by the packed tables on a Tuesday night at Andrea’s Bar and Brasserie (ABB), the newest entrant to the market is making a mark.

The brasserie is the creation of restaurateur Andrea Pauro, who used to run the Italian restaurant Amici and now runs Andrea’s Eatery, a popular spot in south Delhi’s Select Citywalk mall. With ABB, Pauro hopes to offer a relaxed stand-alone space. The restaurant is painted in white, with works by Japanese abstract artist Kenichi Hoshine and American artist John J. Audobon. The upholstered seating is in dark teal and leopard print. “The idea is to have a place where you can feel totally relaxed, where people can sit around and chat," he says. “And, of course, the food has to be delicious, with great ingredients."

The menu is a collage of cuisines, inspired by Pauro’s travels and curated in collaboration with the culinary team headed by chef Mohit Jaggi. The small plates are among the highlights, with dishes like Crunchy Kataifi Prawns (pictured), Smoked Salmon Cream and Avocado Roll and Persian lamb chops with pomegranate molasses. The main courses are expansive, from Asian super bowls (which includes a stellar concoction of caramel pork with kimchi) to pastas and burgers. The next addition to the menu—sushi.

There is also an intimate bar at the upper level, unofficially named Pelican Room, which will be fully functional once the restaurant receives its liquor licence.