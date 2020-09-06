Denim’s renewed direction

It was, in fact, the exposure to such processes that prompted Bengaluru-based designer Neha Celly to launch her own zero-waste label, nece gene, earlier this year. Celly has been working with denim for 15 years, initially as a designer with brands such as Arvind Mills and Madura Garments. In 2013, she set up her own denim research and design firm, Bluehemia. “India is still an upcoming market for designer denim, and there are still only some designers upcycling denim (regularly). Even a company like Arvind Mills, which uses sustainable practices of using recycled wastewater, still produces waste. As a consultant, I suggested we close the loop by (their) lending me their denim scrap," she says.