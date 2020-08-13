Design child-friendly spaces at home for online learning

Parekh recommends creating a combination of dynamic areas, which can be converted into a gym in the morning or where the kids can have their physical education classes, and personal spaces that you can retreat to, away from all sights and sounds of the frenetic activity taking place elsewhere in the house. After all, the strains of the child practicing cello, which used to be a sweet background sound earlier, can grate on the nerves when heard the entire day. “It’s better to have a class area that is organised, without toys and distractions. For the older kids, keep all other gadgets away other than the one they are learning on. The atmosphere needs to be disciplined," says Farah Ahmed of FADD Studio. Just like in school, when they keep moving from one class to another, it might be better to keep the learning space mobile. “Already online learning comes with its unique set of challenges. We can ease this process with efficient design solutions," she adds.