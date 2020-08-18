Dhoni didn't play to please the aesthete, he played to win

The value Dhoni brought to the field as India’s captain was calmness. This is possible only among those supremely confident of their abilities and yet aware of their limitations. Combine that with a shrewd, calculating mind—a mind that found the complicated Duckworth-Lewis method exasperating but one which could figure out the number of overs left, the number of runs needed, and which understood the vulnerability of the opponent well enough to know just the precise moment when to launch the counter-attack and upset the rhythm the bowler was trying to acquire. And in the ensuing chaos, alter the balance of the game permanently, securing a win that had seemed impossible a few overs earlier. He would play defensively when the crowd wanted sixes because his mind told him the time was not yet ripe to seize the initiative. Chases mattered to him, but on his terms; he wanted to minimize the risks first, and open up when the bowler had a false sense of security, to make a mistake which Dhoni would punish gleefully. For Dhoni, cricket was as much a game of chess as one played with a bat and a ball. The tactics didn’t always succeed; the heart-breaking run-out against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final won’t be forgotten easily, but that was an older Dhoni, only able to show glimpses of the past.