Displaced from home, conflict survivors took refuge in tea

It did not work out as planned. The nomadic Tibetans were not familiar with tea plantation and some of the saplings did not take to the soil. And as settlements for Tibetans came up across the country, the chogyal decided to pursue tea cultivation in its current location, Temi. He invited veteran planter Teddy Young from Darjeeling. Young arrived in Temi with his mother in 1973 and they spent the next eight years cultivating and manufacturing tea on this 440-acre estate.