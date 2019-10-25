Diwali Special: The Lounge guide to Diwali gifting

FOR WHEN YOU’RE IN THE MOOD TO INDULGE

Keep your outfit modern yet traditional with this hand-spun and handwoven silk kameez shirt from Harago. Available via the label’s Instagram page @harago; ₹12,000

This banana fibre arched floor lamp from Purple Turtles unfurls into a floral shape. The minimalist stand makes a statement too. Available at ThePurpleTurtles.com; ₹55,121

A British-era wooden bureau from Calcuttan, this vintage piece has been restored using natural polish and wax. Available at Calcuttan.in; ₹85,000

Gift yourself some privacy with this divaar from Kam ce Kam. It’s primarily crafted from cane. Available at Kamcekam.com; ₹3.3 lakh

Paro’s Mudita Mishran, a combination of four botanical oils, claims to reduce anxiety and aid sleep. Available at the Paro store, Delhi; ₹4,200

FOR THE FREE-SPIRITED

Made with recycled plastic and organic cotton, Veja’s running shoes will put a spring in your step. Available at Veja-Sore.com; €130 (around ₹10,255)

Love your sneakers for longer with Sneaker Lab’s biodegradable and eco-friendly sneaker cleaner. Available at in.SneakerLab.com; ₹649

Why not keep your plant in a plant-based planter? Try this rustic-looking one made from jute, from Vajor. Available at Vajor.com; ₹1,299

Proyog’s recyclable yoga mat is made with natural rubber and jute. Available at Proyog.com; ₹4,499

PA.NI’s swimsuit is made from recycled fishing nets. Bonus: It’s made-to-tailor for your size. Available at pa-ni.in; ₹4,500

FOR WHEN YOU’RE FEELING DANDY

With all the festive preparations, a good natural pick-me-up to look energized is this watermelon and seaweed face mist from Vaunt. Available at Vauntskincare.in; ₹575

This cane necklace from Valliyan gives the art deco aesthetic a sustainable edge. Available at Valliyan.com; ₹7,500

Breathe new life into an old sari with this clutch from I Was A Sari, which upcycles discarded saris. Available at IWasASari.com; $40

Make a splash with this jamdani Dandelion Red dress from The Plavate. Available at ThePlavate.in; ₹15,500

Swap your fabric bow-tie with a strikingly simple wooden one from Mitre. Available at Soft-Geometry.com/Mitre; $79 (around ₹5,600)

FOR THE DEVOTED HOMEBODY

With Gravicky Lab’s AIR-INK marker, keep soot out of the air and on your pages with their patented converting process. Available at Shop.CooperHewitt.org; $30 (around ₹2,126)

This hand-hammered bowl in recycled brass from Nimboo can be a chic addition to your dining table. Available at Nimboo.fr; €152 (Around ₹12,000)

While the adults indulge in card games, let the children have a good time too. This Channapatna Tic-Tac-Toe game from Varnam might be a good option. Available at Varnam.co.in; ₹1,800

With Moringa What’s pure oil, you can keep your skin and hair moisturized this season. Available at MoringaWhat.com; ₹1,190

From a soft sleep mask to a handmade diary, 11.11/eleven eleven’s essentials kit holds true to its name for any man’s wardrobe. Available at 11-11.in; ₹12,900

Made from stoneware clay, this glazed Healer Kettle from Claymen will keep your tea fresh. Available at Claymen.in; ₹4,800