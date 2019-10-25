Different gifting ideas this Diwali.
Different gifting ideas this Diwali.

Diwali Special: The Lounge guide to Diwali gifting

2 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2019, 06:51 PM IST Shubham Ladha

  • Share the love as you shop this festive season with gifts from eco-friendly and conscious labels
  • From marker ink that’s been processed from soot to channapatna toys for children, there’s something for everyone

FOR WHEN YOU’RE IN THE MOOD TO INDULGE

Keep your outfit modern yet traditional with this hand-spun and handwoven silk kameez shirt from Harago. Available via the label’s Instagram page @harago; 12,000

This banana fibre arched floor lamp from Purple Turtles unfurls into a floral shape. The minimalist stand makes a statement too. Available at ThePurpleTurtles.com; 55,121

A British-era wooden bureau from Calcuttan, this vintage piece has been restored using natural polish and wax. Available at Calcuttan.in; 85,000

Gift yourself some privacy with this divaar from Kam ce Kam. It’s primarily crafted from cane. Available at Kamcekam.com; 3.3 lakh

Paro’s Mudita Mishran, a combination of four botanical oils, claims to reduce anxiety and aid sleep. Available at the Paro store, Delhi; 4,200

FOR THE FREE-SPIRITED

Made with recycled plastic and organic cotton, Veja’s running shoes will put a spring in your step. Available at Veja-Sore.com; €130 (around 10,255)

Love your sneakers for longer with Sneaker Lab’s biodegradable and eco-friendly sneaker cleaner. Available at in.SneakerLab.com; 649

Why not keep your plant in a plant-based planter? Try this rustic-looking one made from jute, from Vajor. Available at Vajor.com; 1,299

Proyog’s recyclable yoga mat is made with natural rubber and jute. Available at Proyog.com; 4,499

PA.NI’s swimsuit is made from recycled fishing nets. Bonus: It’s made-to-tailor for your size. Available at pa-ni.in; 4,500

FOR WHEN YOU’RE FEELING DANDY

With all the festive preparations, a good natural pick-me-up to look energized is this watermelon and seaweed face mist from Vaunt. Available at Vauntskincare.in; 575

This cane necklace from Valliyan gives the art deco aesthetic a sustainable edge. Available at Valliyan.com; 7,500

Breathe new life into an old sari with this clutch from I Was A Sari, which upcycles discarded saris. Available at IWasASari.com; $40

Make a splash with this jamdani Dandelion Red dress from The Plavate. Available at ThePlavate.in; 15,500

Swap your fabric bow-tie with a strikingly simple wooden one from Mitre. Available at Soft-Geometry.com/Mitre; $79 (around 5,600)

FOR THE DEVOTED HOMEBODY

With Gravicky Lab’s AIR-INK marker, keep soot out of the air and on your pages with their patented converting process. Available at Shop.CooperHewitt.org; $30 (around 2,126)

This hand-hammered bowl in recycled brass from Nimboo can be a chic addition to your dining table. Available at Nimboo.fr; €152 (Around 12,000)

While the adults indulge in card games, let the children have a good time too. This Channapatna Tic-Tac-Toe game from Varnam might be a good option. Available at Varnam.co.in; 1,800

With Moringa What’s pure oil, you can keep your skin and hair moisturized this season. Available at MoringaWhat.com; 1,190

From a soft sleep mask to a handmade diary, 11.11/eleven eleven’s essentials kit holds true to its name for any man’s wardrobe. Available at 11-11.in; 12,900

Made from stoneware clay, this glazed Healer Kettle from Claymen will keep your tea fresh. Available at Claymen.in; 4,800

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue