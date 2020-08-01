Do DIY beauty hacks work?

One of the most damaging DIY solutions is a scrub. “People often use scrubs for acne and skin brightening. Scrubs should not be used more than once a week because when you scrub a lot, the skin reacts and becomes thicker and rash-ier. Tiny bumps will appear and the skin looks a shade darker as it gets pigmented due to the frictional movement. Only use very finely ground ingredients such as natural sugars or salt, more for the body than the face," says Dr Patel. Too much scrubbing makes skin prone to UV damage, and it will lead to macular amyloidosis, which gives skin a leathery appearance and makes it darker.