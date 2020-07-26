Do-It-Yourself pizzas and burgers to ditch dishwashing

But, despite gripping food safety concerns, the nagging need for a fresh pizza topped with warm mozzarella strings, or a persistent craving for a juicy burger are hard to ignore. At the same time, home-delivered pizza and burgers are hardly satisfying—the food loses most of its crunch and texture in transit. Limp burgers, especially, are a foodie's nightmare. As if on cue, a handful of restaurants and online food delivery platforms introduced DIY kits, where frozen or partially prepared ingredients can be ordered, completely cooked at home and served hot. The packages come with cooking and handling instructions. As an added convenience factor, these can be refrigerated and heated on a tawa or microwave. While some restaurants such as Diva introduced new options expanding their burger category, others, like the takeaway burger venture Brgr HQ in Mumbai, trimmed their menu to customer favourites.