Does India have a problem of too many farmers?

There are two main topics to focus on when we speak about the future of the farm. The first is about whether the farm economy will survive in the shape and form it is today given the demographic changes, i.e. will future generations even want to be engaged in farming, and if not, what happens? As demographics change and the younger generation has to take over the farms, it is not a given that they will. In fact, all signs point to the opposite, either because they are educated and have higher ambitions or because their holdings have dwindled to a size where they do not need to be fully occupied in the farm and earnings power is very low. Will the vacuum be filled by corporate entities or a reverse drain of urban folk coming to rural India? The second part, which is sort of connected, given fewer numbers of farm hands, is use of technology in farming; not just mechanisation but information and infra sharing as well. How future technology trends are or can be adopted in the farms, and more importantly will they? There are several areas where new technology can be deployed but may need government support and push but also the right people on the farms to want to do it. We had the chance to dwell into both these issues and their sub-parts so it is worth spending some time on this topic.