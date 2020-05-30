Does your mask offer too much social distance?

I have been thinking of those precarious anonymities as we have embraced our new be-masked lives. My friend Nimi Ravindran wrote recently on Facebook about what she called mysterious masquerades. “The last three times I stepped out to buy groceries I’ve run into person X. Someone I know reasonably well. I’ve smiled and said hi each time forgetting that I am wearing a mask and shades. All three times person X has looked right through me and continued on. Four days ago I ran into a friend, someone I’ve known for 15 years. Same same happened… but I yelled out… Hey, it’s me. She asked, ‘who are you?’ I had to ask her to stop being an idiot and use her brains. It worked. Today, I said hi to a couple, my neighbours. They greeted me with equal enthusiasm. As I reached my building, I see the real couple that I thought I had passed earlier. I said hi. They ignored me." This description gives me the giggles every time I think about it. Last week a friend and I were taking a 6ft-apart walk when we passed someone we know. I have an old grumpy relationship with this party and my friend, a light, cheerful relationship. They greeted each other and in the new confidence of my mask, I felt no pressure to stretch my face into a rictus and keep up the formalities. He didn’t greet me either. We could both pretend we didn’t know who it was under that piece of fabric and wire supposedly protecting us from imminent disaster. Is it the poor-quality fibre of my mask or the poor quality of my moral fibre that as soon as I wear my mask for over 5 minutes I start feeling ill and my throat closes up? Despite the discomfort, I wear it dutifully and am distracted by its possibilities.