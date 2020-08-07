Dr Mukesh Batra: The alternative medicine man

In the late 1950s, Dr Batra’s father landed a job as the principal of the Bombay Homoeopathy College in Vile Parle, now known as Smt Chandaben Mohanbhai Patel Homoeopathic Medical College. He was just 7 when they moved to Mumbai. After he finished high school, a trustee from his father’s college offered him a seat at the institution. “He told me homoeopathy was growing, it will be good for you.... I thought, some people mortgage their land and jewellery with the ambition that their child would become a doctor. Here, I was getting an invitation." Was there no entrance exam? It was a relatively new college, says Dr Batra. “They wanted people from good homes."