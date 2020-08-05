Ebrahim Alkazi (1925-2020): The architect of modern Indian theatre

At the age of 50, Alkazi quit the NSD and set up a gallery, Art Heritage, with his wife, Roshan, to encourage artists working in the field of contemporary art. However, his commitment to theatre never ended, with him supporting various new projects and endeavours. Arundhati Nag, founder of Ranga Shankara in Bengaluru and one of the curators of the theatre segment for the Serendipity Arts Festival, describes Alkazi as the “complete man for theatre". “Even though I didn’t get to work with him, I met him at a later date to speak about this mad dream of mine of setting up Ranga Shankara. He even contributed two lakhs for the project," recalls Nag. She recalls an amusing incident that followed the meeting. At that time, Nag read the cheque as ₹20,000 and was thrilled, as 18 years ago even that was a lot of money. “It is only when I reached office that I actually saw the many number of zeros. Girish (Karnad) said, ‘Of course, it’s Alkazi. He will give you two lakhs and not ₹20,000’," she laughs.