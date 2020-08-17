EIA Draft 2020: “Violation of environmental law is seen as development”

The principle aim of the draft EIA notification 2020 is how not to do an environmental impact assessment. The focus is on getting an environmental clearance and permission. We must differentiate between environmental clearance and environmental impact assessment: India is under an international obligation to conduct EIA’s. It is a scientific, legal and social tool to assess the likely environmental consequences of a proposed project. The draft EIA notification has three main objectives: first, to ensure that most ecologically destructive activities do not require an EIA; second, create broad exceptions for EIAs such as higher thresholds; third, ensure that those (projects) that require EIAs are not scrutinised by either the public or experts. There is no evidence that all these dilutions will help achieve economic growth. The simple reason is that even under the existing EIA 2006 regime, no project is ever rejected. The environment ministry’s track record is 100% approval for all projects. And you cannot improve if you are already delivering 100%. The government has created a myth that environmental laws are a hurdle to economic development, and most people, including the courts, happily believe in this myth.