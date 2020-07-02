EIA Draft 2020: All the ways it weakens an important environmental safeguard

First of all, the EIAs done today in India are not great. A lot of them are cut/copy/paste jobs. But that doesn’t mean that the existing law itself is bad. The draft EIA notification tries to dismantle the core idea that an assessment should be done before a project starts. One of the provisions of the new draft is that projects that have come up illegally, that is, projects without environmental clearances can actually be legalized. A committee is going to appraise the project and they may recommend it or they may close it down. On top of that, according to the new draft, violations can only be reported by a government representative or the project proponent, not citizens. So this is akin to someone running a mine and saying that my mine is not good.