EIA Draft 2020: What next for the controversial environment law?

The most problematic part of the debate is the 2020 draft itself. Following a rationale to promote the “ease of doing business", it dilutes the assessment process, and effectively shuts out the public from having a say on how new projects get environmental clearances. The most controversial change in rule the draft proposes is the provision that projects can receive clearances post facto. A project that is already operating in violation of the EPA can now apply for clearance. This despite a Supreme Court bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Ajay Rastogi noting in a 1 April judgement that, “The concept of an ex post facto EC (environmental clearance) is in derogation of the fundamental principles of environmental jurisprudence and is an anathema to the EIA notification dated 27 January 1994. It is, as the judgment in Common Cause holds, detrimental to the environment and could lead to irreparable degradation." In a word, illegal.