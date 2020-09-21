Emmys 2020: Meet Kashmiri journalist Ahmer Khan, nominated for a CAA documentary

Though it did not win, it's a special moment for the team, perhaps even more so for one of its producers, Ahmer Khan, a 28-year-old journalist from Kashmir—the first from the region, riddled with conflict, to bag a nomination. Khan had taken the lead on the production of the Assam segment, along with a team from India. This part of the 16-minute film traces the story of a Muslim labourer who was helping to build a detention centre for people sifted out by the NRC (National Register of Citizens). It was where his own mother, who had been excluded from the NRC, could potentially end up. “I am just waiting to die," the labourer's mother, who has lived in India all her life, says in the film.