Emmys 2020: Why the awards couldn't resist 'Schitt's Creek'

The Roses themselves are anything but ordinary. Moira Rose (the great Catherine O’Hara, clad explosively in couture dresses and a startling range of beloved wigs) is a comically articulate soap-opera actress in denial about her current lack of celebrity. Her husband Johnny, played by the bushy-browed Eugene Levy, is a self-important businessman trying to make the most of a bad situation, forever flummoxed by the town, his family or his own overambitious decisions. Their daughter Alexis, played by Annie Murphy, is a flaky heiress who misses an alarmingly hedonistic life but is now growing up. And David, dear dear David, is an unlikely entrepreneur who sits at home at 5 in the afternoon wearing a sweatshirt that looks like someone clipped the wings off a Victoria’s Secret angel.