Enter the Gujarati monsoon kitchen

Bhatt, who focuses on the less well-known rural foods of her state, talks about the forgotten practice of live fences that used to border farmland. Unlike barbed wires, these had wild vines that would provide food during the monsoon. A pale green edible flower, which looks like the parijaat, would be used to make a stir-fried dish called vaaseti ka phool. It would be foraged from these vines. This dish is still talked about but it’s nearly impossible to find it in cities. As Bhatt puts it, “The foods that you hear about are espoused by the ones who have a voice. There are communities who have not spoken about their cuisine because they have not yet found a voice." The Aav Re Varsaad series serves, in fact, as a mouth-watering trailer to the regional variety of the state’s monsoon platter. For the Desais, who come from a farming community in southern Gujarat, the defining colour of their cuisine is green, and the prominent flavour, a pungent, spicy blend of fresh green chillies and ginger. But while dishes like handvo and patra, from the series, exist in other parts of the state too, their flours and masala combinations are completely different. For instance, the Desais use jaggery and freshly grated turmeric, rather than the white sugar or powdered packaged haldi of Ahmedabad’s urban kitchens. Green chillies are central to their cooking while dry red chillies are prominent in the masala box of northern Gujarat and Saurashtra. Desai’s handvo is made with jowar flour, while Bhatt uses maize.