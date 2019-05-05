Enter the new dragon

An abstract neon dragon overlooking the bar and two red silk lanterns at the other end of the room are the only obvious nods to standard Indo-Chinese restaurant décor at Cantan, Bengaluru, the latest restaurant brand developed by the Olive Group. From the street—quietly opulent Lavelle Road in central Bengaluru—Cantan looks every inch the Chinese shophouse, with its navy trim and curtained windows.

Cantan, which describes itself as a Chinese bar house, is an attempt to bridge the gap between high-end Chinese restaurants and ubiquitous Indo-Chinese eateries that feature the cuisine best described as “Chindian"—greasy hakka noodles tossed with cabbage and stringy chicken, thick soups doused in soy sauce, and goopy mains that taste more or less the same. Without dissing this food or wishing it away—it has come to represent comfort food for many of us—the vast repertoire of Chinese cooking techniques and ingredients is still largely unknown in India.

“I have always loved Chinese food, though I have grown out of Chindian," says Manu Chandra, the chef-partner at the Olive Group who has developed the concept and menu at Cantan, along with executive chef Prashanth Puttaswamy. “There are so many amazing flavours waiting to be explored…the sheer variety of vegetables itself is impressive, from crisp and sweet cucumbers to gai lan (Chinese broccoli), to snow peas," says Chandra, who is keen to source fresh produce locally. Most of the vegetables served at Cantan are already being grown by local farmers, while a comprehensive tea service is being set up at the restaurant.

On his food trips, Chandra focused on finding Chinese street food that is both familiar yet novel. Take shaokao, or Chinese barbecued spiced meat, possibly the most popular street food in Beijing. The shaokao menu at Cantan features dishes like Spicy Lamb Skewers with Xinjiang Spice, Grilled Lamb Shanks with Shacha Sauce, and Peking-style Pork Spare Ribs. There’s also guokui, another street-food staple, consisting of a pancake-style flatbread (giving the lie to the myth that Chinese food steers clear of wheat) stuffed with meat, usually pork.

At the restaurant, I try the Sliced Pork and Marinated Cucumber—fine, long strips of pork belly served with a slice of fresh raw cucumber, quickly swirled in chilli garlic oil. The dish is served in a wooden stand with a wide bowl at the bottom for the chilli oil, created bespoke for the dish.

Around 40% of the menu consists of dishes created by Chandra and his team based on taste and flavour profiles, while 60% are true to form.

Spread over 5,500 sq. ft, the 150-seater is an inviting space with bright colours and quirky prints. “I wanted a space that’s lively and casual, but one that makes you want to dress up a bit. Dining out is not just about the food—with delivery services, you can get practically anything home. Dining out is a celebration," says Chandra.