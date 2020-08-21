Europa League final preview: Inter Milan’s firepower faces Sevilla’s experience

A win here would be a massive boost for either of the two managers as well. Sevilla’s Julien Lopetegui has done an impressive job ever since he took over the side last June. While Sevilla had finished 6th in the 2018-19 season, Lopetegui himself was getting over a tumultuous phase in his managerial career. He was famously sacked as manager of the Spanish national team just days before the 2018 World Cup, after Real Madrid jumped the gun to announce him as their next manager. His stint at Madrid, however, was nothing short of disastrous. After a string of early bad results that ended with a 5-1 El Clasico defeat against FC Barcelona, he was sacked by the club in October 2018. The fact that he has managed to guide Sevilla back to the Champions League speaks volumes.