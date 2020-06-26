Everything you need to know about 'doomscrolling'

It’s a combination of the user experience design on websites, social media platforms and the brain’s tendency to prioritize bad news. “I keep going back to ‘screen time’ versus ‘screen use’," says Amitabh Kumar, founder, Social Media Matters, a Delhi-based non-profit that works on tech public policy, online safety and digital parenting. “Doomscrolling is basically screen time. The screen has got you indulged but you don’t know what you are looking for. Your mind knows that it’s never- ending and that is what you are enjoying," adds Kumar, who also points to the unending scrolling design on many websites as a possible reason. Manoj Kumar Sharma, coordinator of the SHUT (Service for Healthy Use of Technology) Clinic at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bengaluru, says “doomscrolling" affects our collective attention by creating an illusion-like situation. “All of us have a tendency to be overwhelmed by negative information, rather than positive information. I think if we were given a choice, we are more likely to want to know more about a negative thing," adds Sharma.