Exclusive: A suspected terrorist sets off Megha Majumdar's gripping debut novel

“In Jivan, I wanted to write a character who works hard and earnestly but is defeated by the system around her," says Majumdar. “I wanted to bust the myth of hard work being always rewarded." PT Sir, on the other hand, was a study in contrast. “What happens when someone like him gets a little taste of power?" she wanted to ask. Although he takes a turn towards the right wing, PT Sir’s humanity, in Majumdar’s expert telling, is never compromised. Instead of a cardboard character with evil intentions, we witness, up close, an ordinary man, who is essentially kind-hearted (he was once a mentor to Jivan) but must indulge in half-truths and turn a blind eye to injustice to get where he wants. The same is true for Lovely, doubly marginalized by her gender and class but unstoppably bold about pursuing her goals.