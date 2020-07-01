Formula One 2020 season: Five key things to watch out for

Racing restarts, but not without some changes. No more podiums, for instance. Winning drivers will celebrate away from each other on the grid. Teams are also following strict “minimum personnel" and social distancing guidelines that will apply everywhere, from the paddock to the circuit. “There’s a massive uncertainty factor. Not only because it’s a truncated season but nobody knows how many races there are going to be and where they will be held. For a sport like F1, the cars are adapted better to particular circuits. When you don’t know what’s in store, it’s all going to depend on the early momentum," says sports expert and commentator Suhail Chandhok. All the eight races announced so far will also be closed events, with no spectators. “The fans will be a big miss but there are plenty of positives. For the drivers, the biggest is that you are back, competing at the very highest level. The crowds are a massive part of the sport but once you put on that helmet and are inside the cockpit, you are so focused that you try to tune out the crowd. I also think the sport is quite well-tuned to TV audiences," he adds.