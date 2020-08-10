Formula One: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen wins 70th Anniversary GP

Scuderia Ferrari had a mixed race—Charles Leclerc finished an impressive 4th, after starting the race at 8th. He pitted just once. But it was another disappointing outing for Sebastian Vettel, who spun around right at the first corner after the start and struggled later on. He finished 12th, outside the points tally. Vettel’s recent form has been patchy, riddled with driving mistakes, and his farewell season with Ferrari is approaching quite a bitter end.