F1 Belgian GP preview: Lewis Hamilton edges closer to a record number of wins

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton will start ahead of everyone this evening, after picking up his 93rd pole position on Saturday. In doing so, he also set a track record time of 1.41.51 during an astonishing third qualifying session. This is Hamilton’s sixth pole at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit and he dedicated it to 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman, who died on Saturday after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. Hamilton admitted that getting his focus back after waking up to the news wasn’t easy. “Today was really quite important to me, I woke up to the sad news of Chadwick passing away. That news really, really rocked me and it wasn't easy to get back to focus but I knew I had to get out there and drive to perfection. He was such a shining light," the 35-year-old said afterwards.