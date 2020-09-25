Facing covid-19 with contactless innovations

So, by leveraging copper’s antimicrobial features, product designers Apoorv Shankar and Yogansh Namdeo created HandKey, a “covid key" that can be used as an extension to perform simple, daily tasks like holding door handles, pushing and pulling doors, touching the ATM keys or carrying shopping bags. “If you look at some of the other similar keys in the market, they were all bare, open keys made of plastic. The problem with such devices was that once you touch the key with any other surface, there is no easy way to keep it back. Once that surface gets, say, contaminated, you can’t keep it in your pocket or bag," explains Shankar.