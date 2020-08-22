Fashioning harvest festivals

“Like other parts of India where regional harvest festivals are prevalent, women usually wear traditional weaves during Nuakhai," says Amrita Sabat, co-founder of the Bhubaneswar-based brand Utkalamrita, which specializes in weaves from Odisha. Simpler Sambalpuris, Khanduaswith temple or animal motifs and Bomkaisare popular during harvest festivals, while their more elaborate versions meet the needs of wedding wear. Recently, Utkalamrita was in the news for weaving a sari with mathematical equations for Vidya Balan’s promotional appearance for the movie Shakuntala Devi, based on the maths wizard. Created with intricate tie-and-dye, it was auctioned on their Instagram page @utkalamrita, just in time for the festive season.