Ferrari’s 1,000th F1 race

It was a team from Italy that triumphed at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza last weekend—but it wasn’t Scuderia Ferrari, which is hoping to improve its performance at the three-day Tuscan Grand Prix at its home circuit of Mugello that ends on 13 September. This will be Ferrari’s 1,000th race in Formula One (F1), and at one of the newest circuits in this year’s calendar.

Scuderia AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly stole the show at the “temple of speed" but Lewis Hamilton can be expected to return to his impeccable form for Mercedes this weekend.

Ferrari, meanwhile, will be hoping that its drivers, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc, can take advantage of the fact that this is essentially the first F1 race the circuit will host. If they can get beyond the technical issues that have marred their campaign so far, Ferrari could bag points. Making the most of the practice sessions and improving qualifying times will be key. Ferrari has the added advantage of having tested its cars on this track earlier.

McLaren, Renault and Racing Point can be expected to push harder after their impressive performances at Monza. Last weekend’s podium of Gasly, 24, Carlos Sainz, 26, and Lance Stroll, 21, was the youngest the sport has seen in a while—and offered a glimpse of F1’s future.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff described the result at Monza as a “lost race" for his team but a victory “for all of Formula One". Wolff said it was “refreshing to see the podium" and “the young guys fighting in front".

Will Hamilton get back to his winning ways at Mugello or could we see another surprise winner ? The 59-lap Tuscan GP promises to be a gripping affair. —NS

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via