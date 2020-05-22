Film review: 'Ghoomketu' struggles to amuse

Misra’s film was completed in 2014, but is only getting a release now, on the streaming platform Zee5. In the meantime, Siddiqui has played a migrant from UP in Mumbai in Photograph, one of his gentlest, most moving performances. Yadav too played a similar character to his Dadda, brilliantly, in the recent series Panchayat. The film suffers in comparison to these works, but also because it withholds from the viewer a chance to take its protagonist seriously. It’s an hour and 13 minutes before we hear Ghoomketu talk soulfully, poetically, about his village and realise that his dreams of being a writer may not be so ridiculous after all. But by then it’s too late.