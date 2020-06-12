Film review: ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ is a loving look at a disappearing world

There is no love lost between the people in the film, but they’re loving drawn: the slightly dense Baankey and his three sharp sisters; Raaz’s unflappable bureaucrat, who announces himself with “Archaeology hain (I’m archaeology)"; Brijendra Kala’s lawyer, with his insistence on speaking broken English; Fatima, enjoying head massages and trips to the city and the spectacle of her husband losing his mind. The setting is even more affectionately rendered. Chaturvedi is from Lucknow and the film is, among other things, a love letter to the city, namechecking Qaisar Bagh, Aminabad, Chowk, The Residency, the two Imambaras. Baankey draws a tenuous parallel between Mirza and the mother of Asaf-ud-Daula, Nawab of Oudh, as the tenants stand around one of the 19th century canons at La Martiniere, a school founded by a Frenchman who joined the British army (the bricks in Fatima Mahal are later deemed to be a 20% match with “French-British structures"). Instead of an overarching old-Lucknow speaking style, we hear a variety of tongues, some old-fashioned, some bracingly modern, each with a knack for caustic put-downs.