The latest on Netflix is the supernatural period drama ‘Bulbbul’

Bulbbul is set in Bengal in 1881, almost half a century before the first law banning child marriage came into effect. The child bride grows up to be an enigmatic woman presiding over her household, harbouring a painful past as supernatural murders of men plague her village.

The film stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Parambrata Chatterjee, Paoli Dam and Rahul Bose. It's produced by Anushka Sharma and is helmed by first-time director Anvita Dutt. This is Anvita Dutt’s first film as director; her earlier work has been as a lyricist and writer on films like Queen, Phillauri and Shaandaar.

Bulbbul is best thought of in conjunction with two other films by its producer Anushka Sharma. In Pari, Sharma is a victim of a satanic cult with otherworldly powers; in Phillauri, she’s a ghost in limbo. Taken together, these three films are a loose trilogy of supernatural feminine power, each concerned, in its own way, with the injustices women have faced, and continue to face.

Read our review of Bulbbul, out shortly.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via