Fitness, nutrition and natural brands at a wellness weekender in Delhi

This weekend, swap champagne brunches for yoga sessions and fermented foods at Vitality Hours, an urban mini-retreat programme and market in Delhi’s Bikaner House. Conceptualized by Carol and Nadia Singh, founders of the juice label Antidote, the weekender aims to be a holistic programme for city residents. “Our network of experts and personal interactions have given us in-depth insights about the rituals and transformative practices to adopt for a happier, healthy and uplifted state of mind and body," say the co-founders. “We’ve curated (this) weekend to kick-start summer by indulging in some ‘me time’ for everyone."

The line-up includes yoga sessions with Mini Shastri and Zubin Atre, cardio kickboxing sessions by Warrior’s Cove and a detoxifying spring diet masterclass with nutritionist and author Shonali Sabherwal. If you are looking for some fun, choose from Thai massages, aromatherapy and hair braiding in the experience zone. Round off the day with a bite and sip from Quick Brown Fox and Antidote, and wellness shopping in the curated Mindful Marketplace.

The one-day access pass costs ₹1,500 and the weekend all-access pass costs ₹2,500. Tickets available on Antidote.co.in and Insider.in.



