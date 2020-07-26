Opinion: Five steps to stress-free parenting during the pandemic

The need to manage so much along with persistent thoughts have taken the wind out of our sails. I often wonder if we can come up with easy solutions at home, which didn’t require so much energy, resources and time. Is there something we can do from the comfort of our couch, which we sink into, exhausted from chores and work, or just while lying in bed, which can reaffirm our love for our family and make them feel secure? I think I may have something for you: