Five young stars who lit up European football despite Covid-19

At 18, Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood is already being considered for an England call up, if recent reports are to be believed. The two-footed attacker has been one of the highlights of United’s campaign, which saw them clinch Champions League qualification for next season. Greenwood has scored 17 goals across all competitions so far. Of these, 10 came in the league. The last English teenager to do so was Wayne Rooney in the 2004-05 season. Whenever it looked like there wasn’t a goal in this United side, Greenwood came up with the goods. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already acknowledged the youngster as his most potent finisher and with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes around him, you can expect more goals out of Mason Greenwood next season.