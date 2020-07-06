Food delivery: why your burgers and fries moved to WhatsApp

​Going forward, WhatsApp will be a powerful tool when it comes to home delivery, says restaurateur Thomas Fenn, partner, Mahabelly, in Delhi, and Nrai managing committee member. Speaking to Mint over the phone, he points out that although one might perceive the digitization of orders as a lockdown phenomenon, it can in fact be traced back to demonetization in 2016, when Paytm emerged as a key player. “But technology adoption will take time. It took Zomato and Swiggy almost seven years to reach where they are currently. Now restaurants are struggling to stay afloat. Although digitizing food orders seems like the need of the hour, it will take time to change the behaviour of both restaurateurs and consumers. I am more keen to have a larger playing field, beyond restaurant aggregators," says Fenn, who expects eateries modelled on home deliveries to make a quicker recovery. His restaurant is in the process of adopting a tech-enabled platform of its own for food orders. ​