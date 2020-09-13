Food fads are temporary, coconut chutney is forever

Traditionally we know that mature coconuts (from which the oil is extracted) should be consumed in moderation. But people mostly drink coconut oil that is extracted from the mature fruit. I believe that findings from modern science must be viewed parallelly with the knowledge from our ancestors. In Ayurveda the tender (young) and middle-aged coconuts are considered the best for consumption because they are healing and nourishing for the body. Once the coconut becomes old it’s heavy to digest. Old coconut is also heating (ideal for winter), while the young fruit is cooling (perfect for summer). While a mature, hard nut has its benefits, it must be consumed in small quantities. There is also no reference in Ayurveda that suggests that plain oil should be consumed. It’s better to cook with coconut oil because it will enhance the quality of food, making it easy for the body to assimilate and digest it.