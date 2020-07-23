Football managers and clubs argue over VAR

The VAR system was designed by The Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) in 2012 to iron out refereeing errors by adding a layer of technology. A group of video officials could review contentious decisions like an offside or a penalty call and help the on-pitch referee come to as correct a decision as possible. “With all the 4G and Wi-Fi in stadia today, the referee is the only person who can’t see exactly what is happening and he’s actually the only one who should," Lukas Brud, secretary of the International Football Association Board (Ifab) had told the magazine Wired. By the time the Fifa World Cup first used VAR in 2018, most of Europe’s top leagues had already adopted it. The Spanish La Liga, among the holdouts, inaugurated it in the 2018-19 season, and the Premier League, this season. However, almost every week, managers, players and clubs have complained about the lack of clarity in rules and inconsistency in VAR decisions.