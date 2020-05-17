Football’s new abnormal: When Dortmund played Schalke in the Bundesliga

And so it went, this eerie tableau, with Dortmund clicking and playing some lovely flowing football, while Schalke defending in numbers like the less proficient away team that they were. There was some interest in noticing which of the players had kept up their personal grooming routines during the lockdown, and who’d let things slide. So while Todibo’s hairstyle was perfectly on point, Dortmund defender Thomas Delaney could definitely do with a haircut. At one point one of the commentators pointed out how awkward their silences were, which would normally by punctuated by crowd noises, and therefore would go unnoticed. Another commentator wondered aloud if Schalke might be affected by the lack of opposing fans booing them, which would have normally fired them up to compete more. As the teams went in at half time with Dortmund 2-0 up, I was reminded of a rousing derby two seasons ago, when Schalke came back from 4-0 down to draw the game.