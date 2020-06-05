Footballer Sumit Rathi’s amazing season

While Rathi loves the limelight, and recognizes the fact that he has a marketable appearance (he says he could have become a model if not a footballer), he is grounded, empathetic and thankful. “I still remember when he used to go for training early in the morning, he would do so without waking anyone else. Without a sound. That meant he would go without breakfast sometimes and come back home at 4pm. It would hurt that I let my son go all day without a meal but he was like that. For him, it was important to not let his hobby become a hassle for others," his mother says. It was a wrench but she didn’t stop him going on to “live the dream" when he was picked for the CFA at the age of 9.