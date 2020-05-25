For Kashmiris, telvor is the banana bread of the lockdown

A good telvor or tscohwor should be crusty on the outside, soft inside, with a sprinkling of sesame seeds on the top. It looks like a cousin of bagel and the Turkish bread simit: circular in shape with a hole in the centre. Among the huge array of breads baked in tandoors in kandurwans across Jammu and Kashmir, telvor is made in the afternoon to be had with evening tea: kehwa, salt tea called sheerchai/nunchai or even normal chai. But the indulgent way of having it is by slicing it into two halves and slathering it with butter: it’s the maida-fuelled comfort food like Maggi and banana bread, which some people have been baking with a vengeance during the lockdown.