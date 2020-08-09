The Formula One 70th Anniversary Grand Prix later on 9 August promises to be a thrilling affair. The race, which commemorates the first round of the F1 world championship that took place at Silverstone, England in May 1950, will see Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton at the start of the racing grid after an exciting qualifying session on Saturday. But a surprise entry at P3 is Racing Point’s Nico Hulkenberg.

This is the first time the German driver has qualified in the top three since the 2016 Austrian GP. Hulkenberg was brought in as a replacement for Sergio Perez last weekend’s British GP after the Mexican tested positive for covid-19. Unfortunately, Hulkenberg failed to start the race due to an engine issue. The 32-year-old holds the unwanted record of the most Formula One career starts without a podium finish. But he will be hoping that this strong performance in qualifying can finally get him a place on the podium.

To get you in tune with this evening’s racing action, here’s a look at some of the best F1 podcasts around. These include a recently launched podcast series that marked the beginning of the 2020 season.

WTF1 Podcast

A tinge of comedy mixed with updates from the race paddock—this podcast hosted by Tom Bellingham, Matthew Gallagher and Dan Thorn looks at all the latest F1 news and races. The podcast also comes up with frequent ‘That Time When’ episodes that look back at some of the most iconic and unforgettable F1 moments. As the podcast’s official descriptor says, there will be arguments and there will be memes.

Beyond the Grid: The F1 Podcast

Formula One’s official weekly podcast sees host Tom Clarkson interact with some of the biggest names in the sport. Filled with amazing anecdotes and deep personal insights, by everyone from former drivers and team engineers to legendary figures, this podcast looks at the "human side" of an enthralling sport.

Chequered Flag

Hosted by broadcaster and presenter Jennie Gow, this BBC Radio 5 podcast gets you the latest roundup of interviews, reports and reactions from the race track. The episodes are mostly race previews and a look back at the results from every race weekend, but also feature anniversary specials and in-depth interviews with the team drivers.

F1 Paddock Pass

A new podcast series released earlier this year to mark the beginning of the 2020 season, F1 Paddock Pass is hosted by presenter William Buxton. He not only speaks to drivers, team principals and legends of the sport, but also brings the latest gossip from the paddock across the race weekend. With new episodes every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, this podcast is bound to keep you engrossed throughout this pandemic-hit racing season.

F1 Explained

This one is great for people who are new to the sport. Father-son duo John and Jared Nichols host this conversational podcast series, aimed at helping listeners with the knowledge they need to know to follow a race weekend for the first time. The bite-size episodes focus on everything from the basics of F1 to a recap of the race weekend.

