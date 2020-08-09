Formula One: 5 podcasts to get you ready for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

This is the first time the German driver has qualified in the top three since the 2016 Austrian GP. Hulkenberg was brought in as a replacement for Sergio Perez last weekend’s British GP after the Mexican tested positive for covid-19. Unfortunately, Hulkenberg failed to start the race due to an engine issue. The 32-year-old holds the unwanted record of the most Formula One career starts without a podium finish. But he will be hoping that this strong performance in qualifying can finally get him a place on the podium.