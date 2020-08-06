Roger Federer playing rooftop tennis and other sports videos to warm your heart

Since they won their first league title in 30 years, heartwarming videos have been emerging from the Liverpool Football Club. Missing celebrations by fans owing to the pandemic, the club has been doing what it can to show support. June saw a charming 7-minute video of Liverpool players like captain Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain chatting with elderly fans, and their carers, across care homes. Some of the delighted fans were dressed in vintage club jerseys for the iPad chat. They discussed football, with some Everton fans even telling the Liverpool players to change clubs, but they also talked about missing their families, and mortality. Over the past week, the club has sent the Premier League trophy around city hospitals as a gesture of support for medical staff. Expect a sweet video soon!