Frankly, 'Badhaai Ho' was my first big break in films: Neena Gupta

Neena: Yes, There were many offers. But they were terrible roles. All of them were negative. Just because I had played this bad ass spoilt daughter who wants to take over her father’s business and shuns the idea of marriage, everyone wanted me to continue playing the bad woman. And you know, in those days, everything was black and white. To show the heroine as being perfect and an epitome of womanhood, the ‘villain’ had to be a vamp... dressed in a deep-neck gown, smoking, drinking, seducing...I had no problem with playing a negative character, but not a cardboard one. I did not want that stereotyping.