Negotiation is key to life. The word commonly surfaces in the context of securing a job or while striking a deal but the skill is essential for basic everyday actions. From your relationship with your family to your bond with your pet, the fundamental units of who you are, are shaped by your negotiation skills. In Ask For More (Simon & Schuster), Alexandra Carter gives you 10 Questions To Ask To Get What You Want. Apart from helping you frame these questions through introspection and self-scrutiny, she teaches you the best tone in which to post these to others. Carter is a renowned negotiation trainer associated with the United Nations and has helped hundreds of diplomats from over 80 nations.