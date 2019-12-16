From Kolkata to San Francisco, where top chefs eat

SAN FRANCISCO, US

San Francisco is where Swiss-born Daniel Humm first lived when he moved to the US in 2003. “It really opened up my eyes," says Humm, whose Eleven Madison Park in New York is a winner of the title World’s Best Restaurant. “I saw chefs working much more freely and it changed how I look at food. It was liberating." His favourite spots include Swan Oyster Depot, a counter in a fish market, for the freshest seafood. He also loves Cotogna for rustic Italian cuisine. bloomberg

Ashley Palmer-Watts, executive chef of Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in London and Melbourne

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

British-born Ashley Palmer-Watts is the executive chef of Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in London and Melbourne, where he has fallen in love with the dining scene. “Melbourne is great because of the range of types of restaurants," he says. “They are just so approachable, with good tasty food. My go-to restaurants are Cutler & Co. and MoVida. I love sitting at the bar. Also Marion wine bar, which is run by Andrew McConnell of Cutler. You can have great food, great wine, great service. It is just so easy and diverse."

Chef Asma Khan of Darjeeling Express

KOLKATA, INDIA

Chef Asma Khan of Darjeeling Express in London savours the food of her native Kolkata, or Calcutta as it was formerly known. “There is a unique food experience not to be missed if you are in Calcutta over a weekend: Terreti Bazar on Sun Yat Sen Street. It is fascinating, with Chinese and Indian stalls selling breakfast." Her other recommendations include Arsalan, Park Circus, for biryani and Shiraz for classic Mughlai. “And no trip is complete without kathi roll (kebab). The original place is Nizam’s behind New Market."

Ravinder Bhogal of Jikoni

MUMBAI, INDIA

Ravinder Bhogal of Jikoni, in London, loves Mumbai for the food. “It’s a mosaic of old and new and such diversity," she says. She enjoys the vegetarian dishes at places like Shree Thaker Bhojanalay and Swati Snacks; and Trishna or Mahesh Lunch for Maharashtrian seafood. Then there is Wasabi at the Taj Mahal Palace for Japanese. “What is currently thrilling is young chefs like Thomas Zakaria at Bombay Canteen who have travelled the world and worked at big-name restaurants in London and New York."

Shane Osborn of Arcane

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

Shane Osborn of Arcane, in Hong Kong, was impressed by a recent visit to Riyadh. “People there have a very deep love of food and the hospitality is incredible," the Australian-born chef says. “I loved kabsa, a local speciality cooked with lamb and rice and cardamom flavours. It’s best to eat with the locals." His enthusiasm is shared by Italian chef Francesco Mazzei, who recommends the Mama Noura chain. (Not surprisingly, he’s also a fan of his brother’s Italian restaurant, Fiamma.)

Everyone knows you can enjoy wonderful meals in cities such as Paris, New York, London and Tokyo. But what of other dining destinations, with fabulous dishes that are more likely to be found in casual bars or bistros than in fancy restaurants?