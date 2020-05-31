From Pinjra Tod to Kashmiri journalists: What's the deal with UAPA?

The UAPA is a special statute which was enacted in 1967 as a law to prevent, curb and punish any ‘unlawful activity’. Such activities were, loosely speaking, seditious activities or such other activities against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India. The UPA government in 2004 expanded the scope of UAPA to include terrorist activities and targeted terrorist organizations. So these provisions are very specific and are in addition to offences contained in the IPC, which are to be invoked only in cases of threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.