Future of lunar habitats: Designing for life on the Moon

This process uses a lunar soil simulant, bacteria and guar beans to consolidate the soil into load-bearing structures. Aloke Kumar, assistant professor at the department of mechanical engineering, IISc, explains how these bricks are made in special bio-reactors through a process called bio-mineralization or bio-cementation. “The bacteria (Sporosarcina pasteurii) turns to stone. It recreates calcium carbonate crystals around itself under certain conditions," says Kumar over the phone. “We literally have to grow the bricks. Apart from the bacteria and lunar soil simulant, the third key element is the food you supply to the bacteria. Once we put all these elements into the bio-reactor, the brick grows in about 7-10 days," he explains. Every bacteria takes a different pathway for the bio-cementation process. “There are multiple pathways. The one we used for this particular case was urea, which we supplied as an artificial additive," adds Kumar.